BJP President Monitors Bihar Development and Highlights India-US Trade Boost

BJP National President Nitin Nabin supervises Bihar infrastructure projects and underscores the India-US Interim Trade Agreement's potential to enhance market access, investments, and employment. He emphasizes the strategic economic partnership between India and the US, projecting benefits for farmers and entrepreneurs under the 'Make in India' initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 14:59 IST
BJP National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
BJP National President Nitin Nabin announced on Tuesday that the Mandiri and Bakarganj Nala schemes in Bihar are nearing completion. Nabin assured the public that these projects, propelled by the directive of the Deputy Chief Minister, will soon provide new facilities to residents.

In a press engagement in Patna, Nabin, who is also an MLA, highlighted his ongoing oversight of the schemes' progress. He expressed optimism about the rapid advancements in large drainage works across the region. On another note, Nabin addressed the anticipated announcement of the Interim Trade Agreement framework between India and the United States.

Nabin took to social media to emphasize the significance of the India-US trade agreement, noting its capacity to expand market access and enhance investment. He acknowledged the roles of Prime Minister Modi and former President Trump in strengthening bilateral economic ties, which are expected to benefit Indian farmers, MSMEs, and entrepreneurs.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

