Global Markets Soar Amid Japan's Election Boost and Tech Rally

Global share markets hit record highs, driven by Japan's election and a tech sector rally. The Nikkei 225 led gains, with a 2.3% rise, as fiscal stimulus and political stability in Japan sparked investor optimism. Key U.S. economic data releases and Federal Reserve decisions are closely scrutinized.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 15:44 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:44 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Global equity markets surged to record highs on Tuesday, propelled by a rally in Japan following Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory. Investor confidence was bolstered by expectations of fiscal stimulus and political stability.

The Nikkei 225 index soared by 2.3%, marking a notable increase for the third consecutive session. Market analysts attribute this gain to stimulus hopes and optimism about Japan's economic growth. Meanwhile, the MSCI All-Country World Index climbed 0.2% to reach a new peak.

Investors await a series of critical U.S. economic data releases, including delayed retail sales and payrolls figures. As markets closely monitor these developments, the Federal Reserve's upcoming actions remain in the spotlight, especially concerning potential interest rate cuts.

