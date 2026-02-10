Blaze Erupts at Hong Kong Airport: No Injuries Reported
A fire broke out at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1, temporarily shutting down three boarding bridges. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time and was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, according to the airport authority, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.
