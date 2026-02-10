Left Menu

Blaze Erupts at Hong Kong Airport: No Injuries Reported

A fire broke out at Hong Kong International Airport's Terminal 1, temporarily shutting down three boarding bridges. The incident occurred around 3 p.m. local time and was quickly brought under control. No injuries were reported, according to the airport authority, ensuring minimal disruption to operations.

Updated: 10-02-2026 15:45 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 15:45 IST
A fire erupted at Terminal 1 of Hong Kong International Airport around 3 p.m. local time on Tuesday. The incident prompted the temporary closure of three boarding bridges as a precautionary measure.

The blaze was promptly extinguished, allowing normal operations to resume quickly, according to airport authorities.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, ensuring the situation was contained with minimal disruption to the airport's functioning.

