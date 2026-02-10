Enthralling Bull-Taming Festivites and Devotional Ceremonies Enliven Tamil Nadu

The bustling village of Puthukovil near Natrampalli was the center of attention on Tuesday as it hosted the sixth annual Eruthu Vidum, a much-anticipated bull-taming festival. The event drew large crowds, featuring over 350 bulls from Tirupattur and nearby regions, showcasing the festival's widespread allure.

Bulls from across districts, including Vaniyambadi, Ambur, and even Andhra Pradesh, participated in the high-spirited competition, vying for cash prizes. Each bull underwent a mandatory vet check before competing, ensuring compliance with safety norms. The festival honored the swiftest bulls with prizes totaling 130, with awards of ₹1,00,002, ₹80,001, and ₹60,001 for the top three contestants.

Thousands of spectators turned Puthukovil into a vibrant spectacle, celebrating the age-old sport. The presence of over 50 police officers, led by DSP Mahalakshmi, ensured a peaceful and secure environment, allowing the festivities to unfold without incident. Concurrently, the Thiruvilakku Puja at the Sri Thunga Balasthanambika Sametha Kadrasundareswarar Temple in Kanjanagaram resonated with devotion as locals participated in prayers and ceremonies for blessings and prosperity.