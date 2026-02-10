Left Menu

Enthralling Bull-Taming Festivites and Devotional Ceremonies Enliven Tamil Nadu

The sixth annual Eruthu Vidum festival in Puthukovil captivated attendees with 350 bulls competing, reflecting the region's cultural heritage. Meanwhile, The Thiruvilakku Puja in Kanjanagaram celebrated community devotion with traditional prayers and offerings. Tight security ensured smooth conduct of both events, highlighting local traditions and spiritual fervor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 16:08 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 16:08 IST
Enthralling Bull-Taming Festivites and Devotional Ceremonies Enliven Tamil Nadu
over 350 bulls take part in 6th annual bull-taming festival (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The bustling village of Puthukovil near Natrampalli was the center of attention on Tuesday as it hosted the sixth annual Eruthu Vidum, a much-anticipated bull-taming festival. The event drew large crowds, featuring over 350 bulls from Tirupattur and nearby regions, showcasing the festival's widespread allure.

Bulls from across districts, including Vaniyambadi, Ambur, and even Andhra Pradesh, participated in the high-spirited competition, vying for cash prizes. Each bull underwent a mandatory vet check before competing, ensuring compliance with safety norms. The festival honored the swiftest bulls with prizes totaling 130, with awards of ₹1,00,002, ₹80,001, and ₹60,001 for the top three contestants.

Thousands of spectators turned Puthukovil into a vibrant spectacle, celebrating the age-old sport. The presence of over 50 police officers, led by DSP Mahalakshmi, ensured a peaceful and secure environment, allowing the festivities to unfold without incident. Concurrently, the Thiruvilakku Puja at the Sri Thunga Balasthanambika Sametha Kadrasundareswarar Temple in Kanjanagaram resonated with devotion as locals participated in prayers and ceremonies for blessings and prosperity.

TRENDING

1
Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

Astha Singh Speaks Out: Viral Video Misrepresented

 India
2
Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

 India
3
Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

Tragedy Strikes Sloviansk in Russian Airstrike

 Ukraine
4
The Shift in Investment Trends: Gold Surpasses Equity in Inflows

The Shift in Investment Trends: Gold Surpasses Equity in Inflows

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026