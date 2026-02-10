Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kalash Yatra in Dabra: Stampede Causes Fatalities and Injuries

A stampede during the Kalash Yatra in Dabra, Gwalior, resulted in the death of an elderly woman and injuries to seven others. The incident occurred amidst the Pran Pratishtha programme at Navgrah Temple, prompting authorities to implement stricter crowd control measures for upcoming events.

  India

An elderly woman lost her life and seven others, including a minor, were injured in a stampede-like situation at the Kalash Yatra in Dabra, Gwalior district on Tuesday. The incident occurred during the Pran Pratishtha programme of Navgrah Temple, drawing large crowds of women to the event.

According to District Collector Ruchika Chauhan, the crowd at the event surged uncontrollably as women flocked towards the Kalash distribution point, causing chaos and resulting in severe pushing. This led to the tragic suffocation of a 70-year-old woman and injuries to seven others.

In response, authorities have unveiled plans to implement stricter crowd control at future events. Measures will include regulating crowd movement and positioning barriers to prevent overcrowding, ensuring a safer environment for participants as proceedings continue over the coming days.

