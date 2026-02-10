Growing Concerns: USDA's Crop Data Under Scrutiny

The U.S. Department of Agriculture, facing skepticism about its data reliability, has been under scrutiny following substantial staff reductions and heightened corn acreage estimates. Concerns are mounting among farmers, grain traders, and economists over the department's ability to provide precise data amidst these challenges.

Thousands of employees left the USDA last year under former President Donald Trump's administration, raising worries about the accuracy and timeliness of crop reports. A dramatic increase in the reported acreage of harvested corn has led to falling grain prices, impacting farmers already struggling economically.

The USDA is conducting an internal review to explore improvements in its reporting methods without heavily relying on farmer surveys. This comes as staffing issues contributed to delays in data processing, complicating accurate projections of harvested crops.

