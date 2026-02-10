Left Menu

Millions of Tax Returns in Limbo: Parliamentary Scrutiny on Delays

Over 24.64 lakh income tax returns for Assessment Year 2025-26 are pending processing for more than 90 days. The NUDGE campaign led to 1.11 crore updated returns, generating Rs 8,810.59 crore in revenue. Communications were sent to taxpayers to rectify discrepancies, primarily involving new or non-filers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 17:29 IST
Millions of Tax Returns in Limbo: Parliamentary Scrutiny on Delays
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

More than 24.64 lakh income tax returns, filed for the Assessment Year 2025-26, are awaiting processing for over 90 days, according to information provided to Parliament. Out of approximately 8.80 crore income tax returns filed up to February 4, 2026, the backlog remains a significant issue.

The Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, revealed these figures in a recent parliamentary session, highlighting the NUDGE campaign's role in urging taxpayers to correct their filings. Over the last two years, the campaign led to 1.11 crore taxpayers revising their returns, contributing Rs 6,976.50 crore in additional taxes.

The campaign targeted taxpayers who under-reported assets or income and those claiming excessive deductions. While the total revenue impact of the initiative was Rs 8,810.59 crore, the non-intrusive strategy continues to encourage compliance and rectify tax reporting discrepancies across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

French President Emmanuel Macron to visit India from February 17 to 19: MEA.

 India
2
Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

Flipspaces Expansion: Revolutionizing Recruitment with AI-Driven Hiring

 India
3
Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

Rising Tensions in Bangladesh: Another Minority Attack Sparks Concern

 Bangladesh
4
Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

Gold Accounting Controversy at Sabarimala Shrine: A Quest for Clarity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026