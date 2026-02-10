Finance Minister to Unveil Fiscal Strategy in Post-Budget Meeting

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is slated to present the fiscal strategy for FY27 to the Reserve Bank of India's central board on February 23.

The agenda includes highlighting initiatives targeting manufacturing, agriculture, and tourism growth. This gathering follows the RBI's decision to uphold a 5.25% key policy rate amid global uncertainties.

Sitharaman will also discuss a new debt-GDP reduction roadmap aimed at 50% by March 2031, alongside projections for a 10% nominal GDP growth in the next fiscal.

(With inputs from agencies.)