Chandrababu Naidu Seeks Central Support for Andhra Pradesh Agricultural Initiatives

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday engaged with Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in New Delhi, urging the prompt release of Rs 1,211 crore in central funds for various state agricultural initiatives.

Naidu emphasized the necessity of Rs 216 crore under the PM PRANAM scheme, along with Rs 200 crore for enhancing coconut cultivation. He also pressed for Rs 695 crore pending under the Per Drop More Crop scheme and Rs 100 crore for mango farmers under the Price Deficiency Payment System, aiming at the 2025-26 season.

The talks highlighted the state's agricultural progress, reducing chemical fertilizer usage by 2.28 percent, while promoting organic farming practices. Naidu proposed establishing coconut processing parks and modern tender coconut markets to stimulate local economies. He also underscored the potential of establishing a Makhana Development Board to foster makhana cultivation in suitable regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)