Delhi HC Pushes for Consular Access in UAE Detention Case

The Delhi High Court has taken a resolute stance in the case involving Major (Retd) Vikrant Jaitly, detained in the UAE for 18 months, by instructing the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to expedite communication facilitation. This follows a petition from Bollywood actress Celina Jaitly, demanding her brother's interaction with the court.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the central government counsel to engage with the MEA to ease Vikrant Jaitly's interaction with the judiciary. The case is set to be heard on February 12, with a noted emphasis on barring parties from engaging with the media without court approval, reflecting the sensitive nature of the proceedings.

In a proactive move, the court emphasized that any legal representation costs for Vikrant Jaitly should come from his family, unless professional charges are waived. Meanwhile, the MEA is under obligation to offer a list of accredited lawyers for potential representation, as part of broader efforts to ensure Jaitly's legal rights and welfare are duly supported while in detention.

