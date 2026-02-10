Government Unveils BHEL Stake Sale Plan Amid Disinvestment Push

The government has announced plans to divest a 5% stake in Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (BHEL) via an offer for sale expected to commence this Wednesday. This strategic move includes a 3% equity sale with an additional 2% greenshoe option.

DIPAM Secretary Arunish Chawla revealed this initiative in a statement, indicating that non-retail investors would access the issue starting Wednesday, while retail investors could submit bids on Thursday. The floor price for the sale is set at Rs 254 per share.

Should the offer be fully subscribed, the sale could garner approximately Rs 4,422 crore. This move aligns with the government's ongoing disinvestment strategy aimed at raising significant funds through PSU sales. Notably, the floor price is about 8% lower than BHEL's recent closing share price.

