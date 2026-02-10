India's Organic Revolution: A Global Collaboration with the EU
India is positioning itself as a global leader in organic production, with a focus on collaboration with the EU. The country has seen a threefold increase in organic exports over the past decade and aims to triple them again in five years. With a robust organic ecosystem and plans to enhance credibility, India is poised to meet rising global and domestic demands.
- Country:
- Germany
India is emerging as a hub for large-scale organic production, ready to strengthen ties with the European Union to meet escalating demands, according to Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal. Speaking on Tuesday, Agrawal highlighted the country's substantial growth in organic product exports, which have tripled over the past decade.
He noted that India aims to triple its organic exports once more within the next five years, capitalizing on its 150.3 million hectares of cultivated land. With 4.7 million hectares dedicated to organic farming and 2.4 million farmers involved, the sector is rapidly expanding.
During the inauguration of Biofach 2026, Agrawal emphasized India's credibility as a key supplier of organic food internationally. He advocated for enhanced certification processes to ensure trust in organic products, indicating a push towards cooperative models to bolster the organic ecosystem nationwide.