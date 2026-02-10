Revamping Power Distribution: Haryana's Push for Competitive Edge

During a pivotal hearing, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Nand Lal Sharma underscored the urgent need to modernize the state's power distribution infrastructure. This initiative is seen as essential for public sector utilities to effectively compete with burgeoning private sector companies.

Sharma highlighted critical areas of focus, including the reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and boosting consumer satisfaction. In a move towards consumer empowerment, options similar to those available for telecom users are being contemplated for electricity consumers.

Discussion also revolved around the Annual Revenue Requirement petition for the fiscal year 2026-27 filed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Officials outlined financial forecasts, revealing a surplus and an adjusted deficit, along with plans to enhance operational efficiency. Sharma reiterated the commission's role in balancing consumer interests and ensuring prudent financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)