Revamping Power Distribution: Haryana's Push for Competitive Edge

Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Nand Lal Sharma emphasized modernizing the state's power distribution to stay competitive with private firms. With financial forecasts showing a mixed revenue picture, Sharma highlighted reducing losses and enhancing consumer satisfaction as key priorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 10-02-2026 20:31 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 20:31 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
During a pivotal hearing, Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission Chairman Nand Lal Sharma underscored the urgent need to modernize the state's power distribution infrastructure. This initiative is seen as essential for public sector utilities to effectively compete with burgeoning private sector companies.

Sharma highlighted critical areas of focus, including the reduction of Aggregate Technical and Commercial (AT&C) losses and boosting consumer satisfaction. In a move towards consumer empowerment, options similar to those available for telecom users are being contemplated for electricity consumers.

Discussion also revolved around the Annual Revenue Requirement petition for the fiscal year 2026-27 filed by Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam. Officials outlined financial forecasts, revealing a surplus and an adjusted deficit, along with plans to enhance operational efficiency. Sharma reiterated the commission's role in balancing consumer interests and ensuring prudent financial management.

(With inputs from agencies.)

