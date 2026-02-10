U.S. and Azerbaijan Forge Strategic Energy Partnership

The United States and Azerbaijan cemented a strategic partnership agreement in Baku on Tuesday, focusing on the strengthening of energy and trade ties.

This landmark deal seeks to bolster economic investment in Azerbaijan, which plays a pivotal role in the South Caucasus region.

The agreement was signed by Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Vice President JD Vance, who is currently visiting the Azerbaijani capital.

