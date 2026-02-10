MPBSE Implements CCTV Live Monitoring in Class 12 Exams to Curb Cheating

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) commenced its Class 12th board examinations on Tuesday, deploying enhanced monitoring measures to maintain exam integrity. Candidates appeared for the Higher Secondary English paper at 3,604 centres statewide, marking the start of a rigorous exam schedule.

In an unprecedented move, the MPBSE has installed CCTV cameras at 226 examination centres in nine districts as part of a pilot project. This initiative, aimed at ensuring continuous monitoring, involves live streaming feeds to the Board headquarters and district control rooms. The strategy is designed to deter cheating and ensure vigilant oversight of the examination process.

Instances of possible cheating were noted, with certain supervisors seen neglecting their duties. Prompt actions have been ordered against these violations. Effective control has been maintained, evidenced by the disciplinary actions at a Bhopal centre where six cheating cases were reported.

