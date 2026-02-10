Berlin Caught in Sanctions Crossfire: PCK Refinery Faces Uncertain Future

The PCK Schwedt refinery, a Russian-owned establishment in Germany, has alerted Berlin about the adverse impact of U.S. sanctions on its operations and regional fuel supply. According to a letter accessed by Reuters, the management has appealed to economy and energy minister Katherina Reiche for intervention.

In a letter from January, the Rosneft-controlled refinery's management underlined worsening issues threatening Berlin's fuel supply chain. Despite obtaining a temporary exemption from U.S. sanctions, the refinery requires long-term solutions as existing contracts face financial and insurance hurdles due to prevailing risks.

A task force, including German officials and refinery management, plans solutions as the suspension of sanctions pushes an essential energy artery towards uncertainty. The investment climate deteriorates with potential sale discussions, even amid strategic assistance from Berlin targeting sustained operation.

