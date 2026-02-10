China Leverages AI to Combat Corruption in Public Tendering

China is set to integrate artificial intelligence into public tendering and bidding processes as part of a broader effort to combat corruption. According to guidelines released on Tuesday, AI tools will help identify and prevent backroom deals and irregularities, supporting President Xi Jinping's intensified anti-corruption campaign.

The guidelines, issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission and other agencies, emphasized the ability of AI to flag suspected bid-rigging activities and assist authorities in enforcing discipline. This initiative follows a January 2025 call by Xi to enhance the country's anti-graft operations, urging the use of big data in these efforts.

AI has already played a significant role in recent anti-corruption measures. In Zhejiang province, authorities detained an official after AI tools identified potential misconduct in public projects. The case, highlighted by state broadcaster CCTV, led to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, showcasing AI's effectiveness in uncovering graft.

(With inputs from agencies.)