China Leverages AI to Combat Corruption in Public Tendering
China aims to integrate artificial intelligence into public tendering processes to combat corruption and misconduct. Recent guidelines highlight AI's role in detecting irregularities and assisting anti-graft actions. President Xi Jinping's focus on corruption has intensified these efforts, as demonstrated by recent arrests linked to AI-detected misconduct.
China is set to integrate artificial intelligence into public tendering and bidding processes as part of a broader effort to combat corruption. According to guidelines released on Tuesday, AI tools will help identify and prevent backroom deals and irregularities, supporting President Xi Jinping's intensified anti-corruption campaign.
The guidelines, issued by China's National Development and Reform Commission and other agencies, emphasized the ability of AI to flag suspected bid-rigging activities and assist authorities in enforcing discipline. This initiative follows a January 2025 call by Xi to enhance the country's anti-graft operations, urging the use of big data in these efforts.
AI has already played a significant role in recent anti-corruption measures. In Zhejiang province, authorities detained an official after AI tools identified potential misconduct in public projects. The case, highlighted by state broadcaster CCTV, led to a two-and-a-half-year prison sentence, showcasing AI's effectiveness in uncovering graft.
