FCI Employees Protest Nationwide, Court Challenges Recruitment Policy

The Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh protests FCI's delay in resolving employee issues, while the Allahabad High Court addresses the sudden withdrawal of age relaxation for Home Guard candidates in Uttar Pradesh's constable recruitment, asserting that such changes violate candidates' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2026 22:21 IST | Created: 10-02-2026 22:21 IST
FCI Employees launch 'Black fortnight' protest in Lucknow (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bhartiya Khadya Nigam Karamchari Sangh (BKNKS), the only recognized union for Food Corporation of India (FCI) employees, has commenced a countrywide 'Black Fortnight' protest. Spanning from February 10 to February 23, this action targets the prolonged delay and perceived arbitrariness in addressing workmen-related concerns by the EP Division.

On Monday, demonstrations were organized by BKNKS's General Secretary at the Regional Office in Vibhuti Khand, Gomti Nagar, and throughout all FCI offices and depots nationwide. Employees vocalized their dissatisfaction with FCI Headquarters, protesting over their lunch break against years of neglect and undue delay in meeting their demands. The union emphasized the peaceful and undisturbed nature of their protests, as participants wore black badges and conducted symbolic demonstrations without affecting food grain operations.

Despite multiple appeals for discussions, the EP Division has yet to resolve crucial issues for workers, resulting in mounting frustration. BKNKS warned of an escalation in protests if no solutions are reached in 14 days, stating responsibility for disruptions in food supply would lie with FCI Management. Meanwhile, the Allahabad High Court is examining the Uttar Pradesh government's abrupt reversal of a three-year age relaxation for Home Guard candidates in constable recruitment, with further hearings set for February 12.

(With inputs from agencies.)

