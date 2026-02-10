West Bengal Challenges High Court's Central Forces Order Amid Murshidabad Unrest
The West Bengal government has approached the Supreme Court against a Calcutta High Court order permitting Central Forces deployment in Murshidabad, following violent unrest. The High Court's decision was based on concerns over ongoing violence and the need for immediate action to safeguard residents, which had prompted the NIA to begin investigations.
In a significant legal move, the West Bengal government has petitioned the Supreme Court to contest a recent Calcutta High Court order. This order allows the deployment of Central Armed Forces in Murshidabad amidst concerns of escalating violence following unrest in Beldanga.
The High Court's decision emerged from public interest litigations filed by Suvendu Adhikari, which sought National Investigation Agency intervention and reinforced law enforcement in response to alarming communal violence. The court expressed grave concerns, emphasizing the necessity of protecting residents and maintaining order.
Additionally, the High Court granted the Central government the discretion to deploy further Central Forces if deemed necessary, urging robust measures to restore peace. The unrest began after a migrant worker's death in Jharkhand, igniting tensions and leading to increased security measures under prior directives.
