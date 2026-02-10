New Beginnings: Empowering Former Devadasis with Comprehensive Support

A comprehensive report has been released recommending a special rehabilitation package for over 23,000 former Devadasis in Karnataka. This package includes marriage incentives, special scholarships, health coverage, and skill-based livelihood support to aid their transition to a life of dignity and economic independence.

The survey, submitted by Woman and Child Development Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, was conducted to assess the status of these women and their families over three generations. It aims to ensure that these former Devadasis and their descendants receive government benefits across 15 districts including Belagavi, Vijayapura, and Bagalkote.

The report also suggests easing educational documentation norms, widening healthcare coverage, and providing training in various fields to enhance self-reliance. This initiative signals a significant move by the government towards the social upliftment of marginalized communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)