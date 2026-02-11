U.S. Troops Head to Nigeria for Military Training

According to a report by the Wall Street Journal, the United States is set to deploy 200 military troops to Nigeria. This strategic move aims to train the Nigerian military in combating militant groups, highlighting a significant international effort to bolster the country's security infrastructure.

This deployment underscores the ongoing commitment of the U.S. in supporting Nigeria as it faces persistent threats from insurgent factions. The training initiative is expected to enhance the operational capacity of Nigerian forces, offering critical support in maintaining regional stability.

A U.S. military official revealed these plans, emphasizing the importance of international collaboration in addressing global security challenges effectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)