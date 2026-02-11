Colombia's New Economic Emergency Decree to Tackle Flood Crisis

The Colombian government is set to propose an economic emergency decree to generate 8 trillion pesos ($2.19 billion) for urgent flood response initiatives across the nation, as stated by Finance Minister German Avila on Tuesday.

This decree is geared towards imposing a tax on corporations with assets exceeding 10 billion pesos ($2.73 million), in a strategic move to fund relief efforts in flood-impacted regions.

Amidst rising environmental challenges, the government is taking critical steps, including this fiscal measure, to alleviate the hardships faced by affected communities.