Colombia's New Economic Emergency Decree to Tackle Flood Crisis

Colombia's government plans to introduce an economic emergency decree to raise 8 trillion pesos for flood disaster response. The decree will implement a tax on companies with assets over 10 billion pesos. Finance Minister German Avila announced these details on Tuesday, aiming to support affected areas urgently.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 11-02-2026 03:51 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 03:51 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

The Colombian government is set to propose an economic emergency decree to generate 8 trillion pesos ($2.19 billion) for urgent flood response initiatives across the nation, as stated by Finance Minister German Avila on Tuesday.

This decree is geared towards imposing a tax on corporations with assets exceeding 10 billion pesos ($2.73 million), in a strategic move to fund relief efforts in flood-impacted regions.

Amidst rising environmental challenges, the government is taking critical steps, including this fiscal measure, to alleviate the hardships faced by affected communities.

