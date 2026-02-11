U.S. Greenlights Venezuelan Oil Revival: New License Enables Industry Expansion

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken a significant step to rejuvenate Venezuela's struggling oil and gas industry by issuing a general license. This development is expected to significantly bump up Venezuela's oil output, potentially by as much as 20% in the coming months, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The new license allows American goods, technology, and services to flow into Venezuela, facilitating crucial exploration and production activities. However, it maintains strict compliance with U.S. legal standards and mandates that any financial transactions with sanctioned Venezuelan entities be monitored by a U.S.-overseen fund.

Following recent reforms by Venezuela's National Assembly, which grant autonomy to foreign firms, the landscape for international oil companies is expanding. Meanwhile, the U.S. has drafted a plan aimed at a comprehensive reconstruction of Venezuela's oil sector, paving the way for new participants and increased output.