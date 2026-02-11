Left Menu

Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

Activist investor Ancora Holdings has acquired a $200 million stake in Warner Bros Discovery. The firm plans to oppose the company's decision to sell its TV and film assets to Netflix. The Wall Street Journal reported the move, though Reuters has not yet verified the claims.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 06:52 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 06:52 IST
Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

Activist investor Ancora Holdings has built a significant stake valued at approximately $200 million in Warner Bros Discovery. The investment firm intends to oppose Warner Bros' proposal to sell its lucrative TV and film assets to streaming giant Netflix.

The move was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday; however, Reuters has not yet independently verified the report.

This development adds a layer of complexity to Warner Bros Discovery's strategic moves in the competitive streaming industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Market Movements: How Economic Shifts Are Influencing Stocks and Currency

Market Movements: How Economic Shifts Are Influencing Stocks and Currency

 Global
2
Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

 Global
3
Telegram's Troubles: Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging App

Telegram's Troubles: Russia Tightens Grip on Messaging App

 Global
4
Yen Rallies on Japanese Election Victory and Market Optimism

Yen Rallies on Japanese Election Victory and Market Optimism

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026