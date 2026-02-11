Ancora Holdings Challenges Warner Bros-Netflix Deal

Activist investor Ancora Holdings has built a significant stake valued at approximately $200 million in Warner Bros Discovery. The investment firm intends to oppose Warner Bros' proposal to sell its lucrative TV and film assets to streaming giant Netflix.

The move was initially reported by the Wall Street Journal on Tuesday; however, Reuters has not yet independently verified the report.

This development adds a layer of complexity to Warner Bros Discovery's strategic moves in the competitive streaming industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)