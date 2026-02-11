Financial Shifts: Leadership Changes and Strategic Moves
The Financial Times highlights key leadership shifts and strategic moves in the financial sector. Standard Chartered's CFO, Diego De Giorgi, departs for Apollo. Vitol's CFO retires, and BP halts share buybacks. Ryanair inks a significant deal with CFM International to enhance their engine maintenance capabilities.
The Financial Times has outlined significant changes in leadership and strategic direction within major companies. Diego De Giorgi, the CFO of Standard Chartered, is leaving to join Apollo Global Management, raising questions about succession at the bank.
Meanwhile, Vitol is undergoing a leadership transition as long-serving CFO Jeff Dellapina retires, with Asia finance chief Jay Ng set to take his place, signifying a shift to potentially new strategic priorities.
In a notable development, BP has suspended its share buyback program amidst challenges related to its green energy investments, while Ryanair has secured an extensive deal with CFM International for engine maintenance that promises stability in spare part supplies.
