Chinese Captain Denies Blame in Baltic Sea Cable Damage Case

Wan Wenguo, captain of Hong Kong-registered NewNew Polar Bear, pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage in Hong Kong. He is accused of damaging undersea natural gas pipeline and telecom cables between Finland and Estonia in the Baltic Sea on October 8, 2023.

A Chinese ship captain, Wan Wenguo, has pleaded not guilty to charges of criminal damage involving a Baltic Sea incident. The captain, who operates the Hong Kong-registered container ship NewNew Polar Bear, appeared in a Hong Kong court Wednesday to answer the allegations.

Authorities accuse Wan of causing significant damage to an underwater natural gas pipeline and submarine telecom cables linking Finland and Estonia on October 8, 2023. The details of the charges were reviewed by Reuters from the Hong Kong charge sheet.

The case underscores ongoing international concerns over maritime safety and the protection of critical undersea infrastructure in the Baltic region.

