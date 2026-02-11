Left Menu

Karnataka Techie's Tragic Passing Sparks Diplomatic Plea for Justice in Canada

Karnataka's Home Minister, G Parameshwara, visits Chandan Kumar's family after the techie was murdered in Canada. He assures them of efforts to return Kumar's body swiftly and calls for a thorough Canadian investigation. The young techie's untimely death has prompted pleas for Kannadiga safety abroad.

Updated: 11-02-2026 10:43 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 10:43 IST
Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara (Photo/X/@DrParameshwara). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

In a move that underscores his commitment to justice and support, Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara visited the family of Chandan Kumar, a techie tragically murdered in Toronto, Canada. Parameshwara expressed his heartfelt condolences at their home in Thyamagondlu, assuring them their son's body would be repatriated within days.

The late Chandan Kumar, who worked as a project manager for a software company in Toronto, was an only child. His untimely death has left his retired educator parents distraught, with Parameshwara emotionally moved by their grief. The home minister expressed his hope for divine strength for the grieving family.

The Home Minister called for a thorough investigation into Kumar's murder, emphasizing the importance of justice. As discussions with Canadian authorities unfold, he reassured Kannadigas of their safety abroad. Karnataka's government remains committed to the welfare of its people globally, amidst an ongoing probe by Toronto police into the tragic shooting.

(With inputs from agencies.)

