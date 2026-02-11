Left Menu

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Transforms with Tech-Driven Sales Focus

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is refocusing over half of its staff towards sales to drive revenue growth through technology investments. The initiative includes significant process automation, increased employee count, and a strategic tie-up with Oracle. Despite automation, no layoffs are planned, with an overall increase in workforce expected.

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is shifting its strategic focus from customer relationship maintenance to robust revenue growth, aiming to repurpose over 50% of its staff towards sales roles. Spearheaded by MD and CEO Salee S Nair, this transformation leverages cutting-edge technology investments for process automation, significantly altering traditional banking operations while ensuring no layoffs.

The bank, which plans to increase its employee strength by over 200, has obtained board approval for a Rs 250 crore technology outlay for FY26, with similar spendings expected for FY27. This move aims to streamline human resources, customer relationship management, and business processes while reducing operational costs.

Additionally, the bank is broadening its digital services, including a revamped internet banking platform. It will add 50 new branches and implement future-focused strategies such as unmanned counters and sales lounges. With a young workforce and steady financial growth projections, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is set for a technology-driven evolution.

