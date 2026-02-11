Left Menu

Lok Sabha Speaker Faces No-Confidence Motion Amidst Claims of Bias

Opposition MPs submitted a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, citing biased behavior. The notice had procedural issues, which were rectified. Key grievances include the suspension of MPs and restricted speeches by opposition leaders.

Suspended Congress MPs protest outside Parliament (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a politically charged maneuver, Opposition MPs have filed a no-confidence motion against Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, alleging partisanship. Sources reported on Wednesday that the notice was found to contain references to events from February 2025, which required rectification under parliamentary rules.

Speaker Birla has instructed the Lok Sabha Secretariat to amend the defective notice, allowing the motion to proceed without further delays, and issuance of this notice will commence following the second phase of the Budget Session. The Congress pushed forward with a motion supported by 118 MPs, accusing the Speaker of biased conduct.

The notice bases its claims on a series of events, including silencing Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and suspending eight MPs. Additionally, they criticized BJP's Nishikant Dubey's comments and questioned Birla's appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi against attending the House due to potential disruptions. Speaker Birla decided to refrain from parliamentary duties until the motion's resolution, with a debate scheduled for March 9.

