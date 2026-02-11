Left Menu

Jupiter International Unveils Third Solar Cell Unit, Doubling Capacity

Jupiter International Ltd has commissioned its third solar cell manufacturing unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, effectively doubling its capacity to nearly 2 GW. This expansion is part of the company's strategy to enhance its solar manufacturing capabilities and support India's renewable energy goals.

Kolkata | Updated: 11-02-2026 14:34 IST
Jupiter International Ltd has significantly boosted its solar manufacturing capabilities by launching its third solar cell unit in Baddi, Himachal Pradesh, on Wednesday.

The new facility specializes in high-efficiency mono PERC technology, propelling the company's total installed capacity from 959 MW to approximately 2 GW. This expansion is set to double the workforce, enhancing local employment in advanced solar manufacturing operations.

Chairman and Managing Director Alok Garodia emphasized the strategic importance of this expansion in Jupiter's journey. The new capacity addition aligns with India's target of achieving 500 GW in renewable energy capacity.

