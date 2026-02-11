Left Menu

European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally

European stocks dipped as AI disruption fears linger, while the yen rallied after Japan's election results. The dollar weakened for a fourth session. Investors are cautious, with U.S. jobs data pending and the tech sector under scrutiny. Stocks near highs despite sectoral AI impact worries.

European Stocks Wobble Amid AI Fears and Yen Rally
European stocks experienced a downturn on Wednesday, driven by continued concerns over potential disruptions caused by artificial intelligence within key sectors, such as software and wealth management. Meanwhile, S&P 500 futures showed marginal gains as investors anticipated the upcoming U.S. jobs data release.

The yen continued its rally, marking a shift in investor sentiment following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's decisive election victory. This strengthened the yen, pushing the dollar down for the fourth consecutive session. Despite these fluctuations, benchmark indices like the S&P 500 remain near all-time highs.

Key economic indicators loom as analysts await U.S. payroll data, delayed due to governmental factors. Economic predictions suggest stable unemployment but potential reductions in job growth figures. The renewed strength of the yen and consistent stock performance in Europe signal market resilience amidst AI-related disruptions.

