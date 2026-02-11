Russia is poised to strengthen its diplomatic and economic relationships with Armenia and Azerbaijan, according to statements from the Kremlin. This announcement follows U.S. initiatives to bolster ties in the region, highlighting a strategic shift in South Caucasus alliances.

The United States recently signed a strategic partnership with Azerbaijan and inked a nuclear deal with Armenia, which plans to replace its aging Soviet-era nuclear plant. Despite these developments, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov emphasized the enduring and comprehensive relations Russia maintains with both nations.

Peskov noted that Russia's capabilities in nuclear technology position it as a leading contender for Armenia's planned nuclear project. He asserted that Russia is equipped to deliver superior quality at competitive costs, reaffirming the country's commitment to deep, mutually advantageous collaborations in trade, culture, and investment with its South Caucasus partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)