Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

Humayun Kabir, chief of the Jan Unnayan Party, has initiated the construction of a new mosque, named Babri Masjid, in Murshidabad's Rejinagar. Despite opposition, Kabir anticipates completion in two years and emphasizes community involvement across castes. Earlier, Kabir announced plans for a hospital and university.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:24 IST
Visual from the site of new mosque (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a bold move, Humayun Kabir, leader of the Jan Unnayan Party, inaugurated the construction of a new mosque, the 'Babri Masjid', in Murshidabad's Rejinagar on Wednesday, pledging its completion within two years. Kabir expressed gratitude to supporters who stand firm beside him despite opposition.

Kabir, exuding confidence, remarked, 'I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. The support today is overwhelming, and I appreciate each one of them. Let the opposition arise, but in two years, we will see Babri Masjid completed.' He further criticized those opposing the mosque construction.

Earlier, Kabir announced plans for additional community projects including a hospital and university. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted the inclusive nature of the mosque's construction, with diverse community participation. He assured that prayers will be conducted every Friday and questioned any force opposing these religious rights.

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee critiqued Kabir, a former BJP member, accusing him of playing politics over religious structures. The statement underscores the deep-seated political tensions surrounding the issue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

