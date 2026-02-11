Jan Unnayan Party Chief Breaks Ground on Controversial Babri Masjid in Murshidabad

In a bold move, Humayun Kabir, leader of the Jan Unnayan Party, inaugurated the construction of a new mosque, the 'Babri Masjid', in Murshidabad's Rejinagar on Wednesday, pledging its completion within two years. Kabir expressed gratitude to supporters who stand firm beside him despite opposition.

Kabir, exuding confidence, remarked, 'I am very happy. I thank the Almighty. The support today is overwhelming, and I appreciate each one of them. Let the opposition arise, but in two years, we will see Babri Masjid completed.' He further criticized those opposing the mosque construction.

Earlier, Kabir announced plans for additional community projects including a hospital and university. Speaking to ANI, he highlighted the inclusive nature of the mosque's construction, with diverse community participation. He assured that prayers will be conducted every Friday and questioned any force opposing these religious rights.

Meanwhile, TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee critiqued Kabir, a former BJP member, accusing him of playing politics over religious structures. The statement underscores the deep-seated political tensions surrounding the issue.

