Vivriti Asset Management Eyes Aggressive Growth in Eastern India's Niche Debt Market
Vivriti Asset Management plans to grow by 25-30% annually over five years, focusing on Eastern India's debt market. With exposure currently at 3%, VAM aims to double it by FY27, launching larger funds, as Kolkata and Odisha are key contributors. The debt AIF market in Kolkata is worth Rs 15,000 crore.
Vivriti Asset Management (VAM), a mid-market private credit-focused Alternative Investment Fund (AIF) management firm, has announced ambitious growth plans targeting a 25-30% annual increase over the next five years. This growth is anticipated to be driven by untapped opportunities within Eastern India's niche debt market.
The firm, which currently holds a 3% share in Kolkata's debt AIF market, aims to double this figure by the 2027 fiscal year. Key regions expected to contribute significantly include West Bengal and Odisha. As part of its strategic expansion, VAM will launch the 'Diversified Bond Fund-Series III' in 2026 to cater to the mid-market enterprises with flexible debt solutions.
Currently managing nearly Rs 5,000 crore in funds, VAM has positioned itself as a lead facilitator in financial diversification, appealing to family offices and high-net-worth individuals. The firm's strategy is underscored by its robust distribution capabilities, having returned significant capital from prior funds, showcasing its effectiveness in managing non-traditional asset classes.
