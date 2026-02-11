Left Menu

RBI's Strategic VRRR Approach: Tackling Surplus Liquidity

The Reserve Bank of India is considering a short-tenor VRRR auction to manage excess liquidity and align overnight call money rates with the policy repo rate. This comes as systemic liquidity has surged due to robust government spending and limited credit offtake, affecting money market rates.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is considering a short-tenor variable rate reverse repo (VRRR) auction in the coming days to manage excess liquidity in the banking system, sources said on Wednesday. This move aims to align overnight call money rates more closely to the policy repo rate.

Over recent weeks, systemic liquidity has remained high, with banks parking up to Rs 4.78 lakh crore under the Standing Deposit Facility. This situation reflects limited credit offtake and consistent government expenditure, according to market experts and economists. As a result, overnight market rates have often lingered below the repo rate, prompting the central bank to contemplate active liquidity management strategies.

Market participants suggest that the shorter-tenure VRRR auctions could allow the RBI to fine-tune liquidity conditions effectively. They indicate that such a strategy would not only absorb surplus funds but also provide flexibility to inject liquidity, especially during periods of GST outflows. "RBI will ensure that VRRR will mature before GST payment," Sengupta commented.

(With inputs from agencies.)

