Left Menu

Kerala Launches Groundbreaking Women's Security Scheme

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan launched the Women's Security Scheme to economically empower women and transwomen between 35 and 60 years. With Rs 1,000 monthly assistance, this scheme follows the state's commitment to women's empowerment, expecting to benefit over 10 lakh individuals, emphasizing dignity and security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 11-02-2026 20:10 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 20:10 IST
Kerala Launches Groundbreaking Women's Security Scheme
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's commitment to gender equality took a significant step forward with the launch of the Women's Security Scheme by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This initiative aims to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to economically disadvantaged women and transwomen aged 35 to 60, marking a new chapter in the state's social transformation movement.

The scheme is expected to benefit over 10 lakh individuals who aren't covered by existing social security plans. According to the Chief Minister, a developed society is characterized by economic security and self-respect for all women. The initiative also aligns with other state efforts, including gender budgeting and the renowned Kudumbashree poverty eradication mission.

Vijayan highlighted the state's ongoing focus on women's autonomy and dignity, assuring rigorous scrutiny of applications to ensure deserving beneficiaries receive support. He underscored Kerala's pro-women policies, which feature safety measures and increased female participation in the workforce, reinforcing a vision of a society where women can thrive independently.

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Unauthorized Fertilizer: Punjab Takes Action

Crackdown on Unauthorized Fertilizer: Punjab Takes Action

 India
2
Serbia's Judicial Reforms Ignite Controversy and EU Criticism

Serbia's Judicial Reforms Ignite Controversy and EU Criticism

 Global
3
Tragic Robbery Ends in Murder in Sonbhadra

Tragic Robbery Ends in Murder in Sonbhadra

 India
4
Tragic Road Accidents in Balasore: One Dead, Multiple Injured

Tragic Road Accidents in Balasore: One Dead, Multiple Injured

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026