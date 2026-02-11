Kerala Launches Groundbreaking Women's Security Scheme

Kerala's commitment to gender equality took a significant step forward with the launch of the Women's Security Scheme by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. This initiative aims to provide monthly financial aid of Rs 1,000 to economically disadvantaged women and transwomen aged 35 to 60, marking a new chapter in the state's social transformation movement.

The scheme is expected to benefit over 10 lakh individuals who aren't covered by existing social security plans. According to the Chief Minister, a developed society is characterized by economic security and self-respect for all women. The initiative also aligns with other state efforts, including gender budgeting and the renowned Kudumbashree poverty eradication mission.

Vijayan highlighted the state's ongoing focus on women's autonomy and dignity, assuring rigorous scrutiny of applications to ensure deserving beneficiaries receive support. He underscored Kerala's pro-women policies, which feature safety measures and increased female participation in the workforce, reinforcing a vision of a society where women can thrive independently.