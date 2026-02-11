TotalEnergies Eyes New Prospects in Namibia's Gold-Rich Fields

TotalEnergies is setting its sights on Namibia as a 'golden province' for energy exploration, according to deputy chief financial officer Arnaud Le Foll. During a recent analyst call, Le Foll highlighted the company's plans to investigate a new area dubbed Olympe, situated near the existing Venus discovery.

The Venus project is making significant strides, with a final investment decision expected by mid-2026 and first oil production targeted for 2030, Le Foll noted. This timeline underscores TotalEnergies' commitment to harnessing the region's potential resources.

In addition to Venus, TotalEnergies is also focusing on the Mopane project, with a potential final investment decision projected for 2028. These developments signify a robust strategy for expansion within Namibia's resource-rich landscape.