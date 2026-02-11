Dwarka Court Denies Bail in Biker's Death Case

The Dwarka court has dismissed the bail application submitted by sub-contractor Rajesh Kumar, who is implicated in the death of a biker in Janakpuri. In its ruling, the court underscored the severe ramifications of the incident and noted that the investigation remains in its initial stages.

Judicial Magistrate First Class Harjot Singh Aujla stated that cases with such critical implications necessitate a careful weighing of personal freedom against the broader societal interest and the integrity of the justice process. The court maintained that it could not justify granting bail at this time.

Complications arose regarding Kumar's detention, as arguments were presented suggesting unlawful custody. The defense highlighted a delay in bringing the accused before the court and the absence of malicious intent or criminal history. Despite this, the prosecution raised concerns about the potential for witness influence and evidence tampering. As the case progresses, the examination of necessary documentation and safety measures is crucial.

