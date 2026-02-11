Left Menu

UP's Strategic Budget Boost: Empowering Minorities and Marginalized

Uttar Pradesh's 2026-27 budget emphasizes social welfare with Rs 14,953 crore allocated, highlighting minority welfare, divyangjan empowerment, and OBC advancement. Key focus areas include enhanced pensions, increased financial aid in marriage schemes, and scholarships. Tribal development receives attention under national initiatives for village saturation in aspirational districts.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Finance Minister Suresh Khanna presented the state's Budget for 2026-27 in the Assembly, allocating Rs 14,953 crore for social welfare initiatives. This budget, expected to be the BJP's last full budget before next year's elections, reflects a strategic focus on empowering marginalized communities.

Key sectors receiving significant attention include minority welfare, with Rs 2,058 crore designated, and divyangjan empowerment, earmarked at Rs 2,140 crore. An 8 percent increase in funding supports enhanced pensions, while financial assistance for marriage schemes has also been increased, benefiting diverse segments of society.

Tribal development is prominently highlighted under national efforts like the Prime Minister Janjati Adivasi Nyaya Maha Abhiyan, aiming to saturate tribal-dominated villages with comprehensive support schemes. The budget's provisions underscore a commitment to addressing the needs of disadvantaged groups across Uttar Pradesh.

