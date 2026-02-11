Kerala's Women's Policy 2026: Paving the Path for Gender Justice

On Wednesday, the Kerala cabinet, under the leadership of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, approved the Women's Policy 2026. This policy intends to ensure comprehensive gender justice and develop Kerala into a women-centric society. It revises the 2009 women's policy to address contemporary needs.

Health Minister Veena George noted that the policy, crafted by a Gender Council, targets eliminating discrimination based on caste, religion, or gender. It promotes equal representation in governance and sectors like employment, education, and healthcare. The policy also plans to integrate gender equality lessons into the education curriculum and proposes measures such as self-defense training for girls and establishing breastfeeding centers.

The policy outlines efforts to eradicate the dowry system within five years and equip women with skills in emerging technologies. It emphasizes making healthcare facilities women-friendly, with special attention to elderly women and marginalized communities. A gender state monitoring committee, led by the Chief Minister, will oversee the policy's progress, supported by appointed gender resource persons across government departments.

