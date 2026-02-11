Left Menu

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank's Digital Transformation: A Sales-Focused Future

Tamilnad Mercantile Bank plans to repurpose over half its staff for sales roles, shifting from customer relations to revenue growth. Utilizing technology, the bank will boost employee numbers by 200 and open new branches. Aimed at small businesses, it also emphasizes unsecured lending and enhancing digital services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-02-2026 21:15 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 21:15 IST
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank is embarking on a significant transformation by reallocating over 50% of its staff from customer relations to sales, as part of a strategy to increase revenue, according to its Managing Director Salee S Nair.

The bank, which will invest heavily in technology to automate many manual processes, aims to increase its workforce by 200 and establish 50 additional branches, thereby emphasizing sales through enhanced digital services and customer engagement.

Focusing on small business and unsecured lending, the bank is modernizing its services by implementing advanced human resources and customer relationship management solutions. Nair underlined that despite extensive tech adoption, workforce expansion is prioritized, with a focus on cost-to-income improvements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

