Unlocking Financial Inclusion: A Roadmap to 2047

The finance ministry convened a meeting with stakeholders to address strategies for integrating underserved individuals into the formal credit system. Chaired by Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju, the session focused on crafting a comprehensive roadmap for Financial Inclusion 2.0.

Discussions were centered on essential areas such as expanding access to banking services for all citizens, enhancing banking infrastructure in villages, and ensuring the availability of formal credit particularly for women and vulnerable groups. Additionally, achieving widespread insurance and pension coverage by 2047 was debated.

The dialogue also tackled the creation of innovative digital and financial products, improving digital transaction penetration in rural and semi-urban areas, and increasing awareness of financial and digital fraud. The meeting concluded with a call for a detailed final report to guide future financial inclusion efforts across the country.

