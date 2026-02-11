U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright's Groundbreaking Venezuela Visit

U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright is undertaking an unprecedented trip to Venezuela, marking the highest-level U.S. engagement with the OPEC nation in three decades. Arriving on Wednesday, Wright's mission focuses on rebuilding Venezuela's battered oil industry amid evolving U.S. policy. Sources indicate meetings with interim President Delcy Rodriguez, oil executives, and local consumer goods companies are slated for his three-day agenda.

This diplomatic visit follows the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro in January and subsequent oil agreements between the U.S. and Venezuela, including a substantial $100 billion plan to rejuvenate the country's energy sector. A new U.S. general license has sanctioned the exploration and production of Venezuelan oil and gas, signaling a shift in bilateral relations.

As Wright embarks on a challenging task of revamping Venezuela's oil industry from decades of setbacks, experts like Thomas O'Donnell highlight broader U.S. geostrategic aims to reshape global energy markets. By leveraging American oil reserves, the strategy extends to potential geopolitical influence, forming part of a broader 'American energy dominance' doctrine.