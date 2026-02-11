CORRECTED-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine
Reuters | Updated: 11-02-2026 23:49 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 23:49 IST
(Corrects conversion in headline and paragraph 1)
LONDON, Feb 11 - Defence minister John Healey said on Wednesday Britain had committed 150 million pounds ($205 million) to the PURL initiative to supply Ukraine with U.S. weapons. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)
