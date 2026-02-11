CORRECTED-UK pledges $205 million to send US weapons to Ukraine

(Corrects ​conversion ​in ‌headline and ​paragraph ‌1)

LONDON, Feb 11 - Defence ‌minister John ‌Healey said on Wednesday ⁠Britain ​had ⁠committed 150 million ⁠pounds ($205 million) to ​the PURL ⁠initiative to ⁠supply ​Ukraine with ⁠U.S. weapons. ($1 = 0.7323 pounds)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)