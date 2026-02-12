Left Menu

US sees "dramatic increase" in Venezuela oil, gas output this year, Wright says

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-02-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 03:16 IST
US sees "dramatic increase" in Venezuela oil, gas output this year, Wright says
  • Country:
  • Venezuela

​The ​United ‌States can drive a "dramatic ​increase" in the ‌production of oil, gas and electricity in Venezuela this year, ‌U.S. Secretary of ‌Energy Chris Wright said on Wednesday.

Wright, speaking after a ⁠meeting ​with ⁠interim President Delcy Rodriguez at the ⁠Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, ​said that the U.S. wants ⁠to see Venezuela's people ⁠and economy ​free. U.S. President Donald Trump is ⁠committed to transforming the relationship ⁠with ⁠Venezuela, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Australia's opposition leader faces leadership challenge as senior lawmaker quits

Australia's opposition leader faces leadership challenge as senior lawmaker ...

 Global
2
UPDATE 1-Mexico's Senate backs 40-hour workweek in initial vote

UPDATE 1-Mexico's Senate backs 40-hour workweek in initial vote

 Global
3
Pakistan's proposed power prices to lift inflation, help industry, analysts say

Pakistan's proposed power prices to lift inflation, help industry, analysts ...

 Global
4
Soccer-Messi suffers muscle strain, Miami reschedule preseason finale

Soccer-Messi suffers muscle strain, Miami reschedule preseason finale

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026