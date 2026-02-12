US sees "dramatic increase" in Venezuela oil, gas output this year, Wright says
Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-02-2026 03:16 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 03:16 IST
The United States can drive a "dramatic increase" in the production of oil, gas and electricity in Venezuela this year, U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright said on Wednesday.
Wright, speaking after a meeting with interim President Delcy Rodriguez at the Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, said that the U.S. wants to see Venezuela's people and economy free. U.S. President Donald Trump is committed to transforming the relationship with Venezuela, he added.
