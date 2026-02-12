US sees "dramatic increase" in Venezuela oil, gas output this year, Wright says

​The ​United ‌States can drive a "dramatic ​increase" in the ‌production of oil, gas and electricity in Venezuela this year, ‌U.S. Secretary of ‌Energy Chris Wright said on Wednesday.

Wright, speaking after a ⁠meeting ​with ⁠interim President Delcy Rodriguez at the ⁠Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, ​said that the U.S. wants ⁠to see Venezuela's people ⁠and economy ​free. U.S. President Donald Trump is ⁠committed to transforming the relationship ⁠with ⁠Venezuela, he added.

