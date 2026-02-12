Left Menu

US trying to avoid "damaging" Chinese deals in Venezuela, energy secretary says

Reuters | Caracas | Updated: 12-02-2026 07:06 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 07:06 IST
U.S. ​Energy Secretary Chris Wright ​said during ‌a trip ​to Venezuela on Wednesday legitimate deals by legitimate Chinese ‌companies will be fine in Venezuela, but the Trump administration is trying to avoid "damaging" deals that ‌Chinese firms have done in other ‌countries in the region.

Wright, the highest ranking Trump administration official to visit Venezuela after the U.S. last ⁠month ​captured ⁠President Nicolas Maduro, said there needs to be debt ⁠restructuring deals to compensate companies after expropriations two ​decades ago in Venezuela, but those will not ⁠happen "overnight."

Wright also said that risk for energy companies ⁠investing ​in the country is lower after the government passed an oil reform last ⁠month, but the changes might not yet be ⁠enough ⁠to encourage large flows of capital.

