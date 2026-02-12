Left Menu

Telangana Auto Unions call statewide strike; seek hike in meter charges, demand ban on Ola, Uber, Rapido

The Telangana State Auto Union called for a statewide strike on Thursday, demanding that the Central and state government address their concerns. The auto drivers have stopped running autos on the main road in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad, as part of the protest.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:03 IST
Telangana Auto Unions call statewide strike; seek hike in meter charges, demand ban on Ola, Uber, Rapido
Representative image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Telangana State Auto Union called for a statewide strike on Thursday, demanding that the Central and state government address their concerns. The auto drivers have stopped running autos on the main road in Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad, as part of the protest. The auto drivers are demanding an increase in meter charges, separate boards for auto drivers, removal of services like Uber, Rapido, etc., operating illegally in the state, and removal of the 2019 Motor Vehicles Act introduced by the Union Government.

An auto driver from Himayath Nagar, Hyderabad, told ANI, "We're on strike today, demanding the government address our issues with Ola, Uber, and Rapido. These services are causing problems for us, city drivers, while district autos operate freely. We request that the government ban these services in the city. The strike is from 6 am to 6 pm, with autos stopping across the city. We'll hold a rally at 10 am from Sudha Riah Park to NTR Stadium to voice our concerns." On the other hand, the app-based transport workers affiliated with the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers Union (TGPWU) and the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT) have announced an All-India Breakdown on February 7, 2026, protesting falling incomes and increasing exploitation in the platform transport sector.

The nationwide protest will involve drivers and delivery workers associated with major platforms, including Ola, Uber, Rapido, Porter, and other app-based transport services. According to the unions, the agitation is being organised against the continued failure of the Central and State Governments to notify minimum base fares under the Motor Vehicle Aggregator Guidelines, 2025.

Despite the existence of these guidelines, aggregator companies continue to unilaterally fix fares, pushing workers into unsustainable working conditions and forcing longer working hours for declining earnings. Shaik Salauddin, Founder President of TGPWU and Co-Founder and National General Secretary of IFAT, said that the absence of government-notified base fares has allowed platform companies to arbitrarily lower prices while transferring all operational risks to workers.

"The Aggregator Guidelines, 2025, clearly mandate consultation with recognised worker unions before fare fixation. However, governments have failed to act, enabling platforms to deepen exploitation," Salauddin said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
BJP's Nishikant Dubey files notice to cancel Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha membership

BJP's Nishikant Dubey files notice to cancel Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha member...

 India
2
REFILE-Rugby-Waratahs' Amatosero in spotlight against Reds after punching teammate

REFILE-Rugby-Waratahs' Amatosero in spotlight against Reds after punching te...

 Global
3
Andhra Speaker calls for introspection after assembly disruptions

Andhra Speaker calls for introspection after assembly disruptions

 India
4
CPI-M MP flags 500 bank employee deaths due to work stress, urges end to 'slavery' in sector

CPI-M MP flags 500 bank employee deaths due to work stress, urges end to 'sl...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026