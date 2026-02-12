Left Menu

"Trying to revive bad economy that was left as legacy for PM Modi": BJP's N Ramchander Rao targets Congress party

He said the Congress party has left behind a weak economy and said the current government is working to revive the country's economic condition and protect national interests.

Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Telangana BJP President N Ramchander Rao on Thursday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the India-US interim trade agreement. He said the Congress party has left behind a weak economy and said the current government is working to revive the country's economic condition and protect national interests.

Speaking to ANI, Rao said, "Whenever the parliament occurs, Rahul Gandhi makes wild allegations. Today, he alleges that India has compromised its interests in the US deal... During the Congress rule, they entered into deals with many countries, including the World Trade Organisation agreement, under which, at that time, they had surrendered the nation's interests." "Now, we are trying to revive the bad economy that was left as a legacy for PM Narendra Modi. Today, as things are taking the right shape and we are on the right track, the opposition parties are making such allegations regarding the national deals. A lack of national interest is evident here," he said.

His remarks came in response to Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha the previous day, in which he accused the Central government of compromising national interests. Speaking in the Lower House, Gandhi said the government itself has acknowledged that the world is facing a global storm, with the era of a single superpower coming to an end, intensifying geopolitical conflicts, and the weaponisation of energy and finance. Despite recognising this reality, he alleged, the government has allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that affect India.

"You yourself admit that we are facing a global storm that the era of one superpower is over, that geopolitical conflicts are intensifying, and that energy and finance are being weaponised. Yet, despite acknowledging this reality, you have allowed the United States to weaponise energy and financial systems in ways that impact us. When America says we cannot buy oil from a particular country, it effectively means our energy security is being dictated externally that energy itself is being weaponised against us. Are you not ashamed of this? I am saying you have compromised India's interests," he said. Raising concerns over tariffs, Gandhi said the average tariff had increased from around 3 per cent to 18 per cent, a 6X rise. At the same time, he claimed that US imports into India are projected to increase from USD 46 billion to USD 146 billion.

He termed the situation "absurd," alleging that India was committing to increase imports by nearly 100 billion dollars annually without receiving firm commitments in return. (ANI)

