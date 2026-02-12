Left Menu

Zydus to pay USD 120 mn to Astellas to settle patent litigation

This settlement agreement concludes all litigations between Astellas and the two companies relating to Myrbetriq and Mirabegron and enables Zydus to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron in the US, the drug maker stated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 12-02-2026 11:42 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 11:42 IST
Zydus to pay USD 120 mn to Astellas to settle patent litigation
  • Country:
  • India

Zydus Lifesciences on Thursday said it will pay USD 120 million to Astellas Pharma to settle a patent litigation over a medication to treat an active bladder. Zydus Pharmaceuticals USA, Inc USA, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company, has entered into a settlement agreement with Astellas in relation to its drug Myrbetriq, the Ahmedabad-based drug maker said in a regulatory filing. Under the terms of the settlement agreement Zydus shall pay Astellas an aggregate amount of USD 120 million, it said. Zydus shall additionally pay a prepaid per unit licensing fee on units of Zydus' generic Mirabegron sold in the US from the date of Settlement Agreement till September 2027, it added. ''This settlement agreement concludes all litigations between Astellas and the two companies relating to Myrbetriq and Mirabegron and enables Zydus to continue marketing its generic Mirabegron in the US,'' the drug maker stated. Zydus shares were trading 2.20 per cent up at Rs 917.80 apiece on BSE.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Friday

Modi to inaugurate Seva Teerth, Kartavya Bhawan 1, 2 on Friday

 India
2
UP: Bus overturns after hitting divider on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 40 injured

UP: Bus overturns after hitting divider on Lucknow-Agra Expressway, 40 injur...

 India
3
Normal life affected in Odisha due to nationwide strike

Normal life affected in Odisha due to nationwide strike

 India
4
SC refuses to entertain Jairam Ramesh's plea on retrospective environmental clearances

SC refuses to entertain Jairam Ramesh's plea on retrospective environmental ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI can strengthen urban resilience in real time

Autonomous vehicles still lack clear way to communicate with pedestrians

AI key to decarbonizing and securing global port operations

From anxiety to reassurance: How AI is quietly supporting pregnancy wellbeing

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026