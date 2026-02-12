Left Menu

Delhi: Special Cabinet meet on Friday at South Block, PMO to shift to Sewa Tirth

A special cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the South Block, which is expected to be the last such meeting at this venue. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will soon shift to a new address at Sewa Tirth.

ANI | Updated: 12-02-2026 13:03 IST | Created: 12-02-2026 13:03 IST
An illuminated view of South Block (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
A special cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held tomorrow at the South Block, which is expected to be the last such meeting at this venue. The Prime Minister's Office (PMO) will soon shift to a new address at Sewa Tirth. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the name of the building complex Seva Teerth on 13th February, at around 1:30 PM.

Prime Minister will thereafter formally inaugurate Seva Teerth and Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 and also address a public programme at Seva Teerth at around 6 PM. The inauguration marks a transformative milestone in India's administrative governance architecture and reflects the Prime Minister's commitment to building a modern, efficient, accessible and citizen-centric governance ecosystem.

For decades, several key government offices and ministries functioned from fragmented and ageing infrastructure spread across multiple locations in the Central Vista area. This dispersion led to operational inefficiencies, coordination challenges, escalating maintenance costs and sub-optimal working environments. The new building complexes address these issues by consolidating administrative functions within modern, future-ready facilities. Seva Teerth houses the Prime Minister's Office, the National Security Council Secretariat, the Cabinet Secretariat, all of which were previously located across different locations.

Kartavya Bhavan-1 & 2 accommodate several key ministries, including the Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Ministry of Education, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Law & Justice, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Ministry of Tribal Affairs. Both building complexes feature digitally integrated offices, structured public interface zones and centralized reception facilities. These features will foster collaboration, efficiency, seamless governance, improved citizen engagement and enhanced employee well-being. Designed in accordance with 4-Star GRIHA standards, the complexes incorporate renewable energy systems, water conservation measures, waste management solutions and high-performance building envelopes.

These measures significantly reduce environmental impact while enhancing operational efficiency. The building complexes also include comprehensive safety and security frameworks, such as smart access control systems, surveillance networks and advanced emergency response infrastructure, ensuring a secure and accessible environment for officials and visitors. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

